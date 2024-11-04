Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.56 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 226,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

