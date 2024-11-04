PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,473 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $123,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in PepsiCo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP opened at $165.59 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

