PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. M&G Plc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

