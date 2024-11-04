Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” Rating

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.75. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DME Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,947,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,527,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.