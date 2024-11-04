Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $175,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

