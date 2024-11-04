St. Louis-based Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) recently revealed that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payment on its common stock. The declared dividend stands at $0.075 per share and is slated to be distributed on December 4, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2024.

Peabody Energy, a prominent coal producer, plays a crucial role in providing essential resources for the production of affordable and reliable energy and steel. The company revolves around a core commitment to sustainability, which serves as the foundation for its operations and shapes its strategic vision for the future.

As a forward-looking statement highlighted, the decision to declare and disburse future quarterly dividends remains subject to the Board of Directors’ discretion and will be contingent on various factors including the company’s financial performance, cash flow, operational outlook, and other relevant considerations deemed important by the Board.

Peabody Energy has emphasized that all forward-looking statements are made in good faith, reflecting the company’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations at the time of their declaration. However, these statements do not serve as guarantees for future performance or events. The company asserts its reluctance to provide public updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as mandated by law.

In acknowledging the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, Peabody Energy has cited a range of economic, competitive, and regulatory factors that could potentially impact actual results. These factors, which are often beyond the company’s control, are extensively detailed in Peabody’s recent financial filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter concluding on June 30, 2024. Peabody Energy directs interested parties to access these filings, coupled with additional regulatory submissions, on its official website for further insights.

Peabody Energy remains dedicated to navigating the evolving landscape of the energy and steel sectors while upholding its sustainability objectives and strategic imperatives.

(Disclaimer: This news article is based on an 8-K SEC Filing by Peabody Energy. The content of this article should not be construed as financial advice or as an endorsement of Peabody Energy by any means.)

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Peabody Energy’s 8K filing here.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

