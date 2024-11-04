PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,105,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

NFLX traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $758.97. 429,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,514. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.61 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $712.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

