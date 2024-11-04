PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.49. 814,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,560. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.