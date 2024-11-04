PDS Planning Inc Buys 141 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 445,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,969 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,180,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,398,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $407,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,828 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 10,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.22. The company had a trading volume of 936,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.12.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $2,395,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

