PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,136 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,945,801.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,909.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,136 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,945,801.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,909.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $170,948.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,107 shares of company stock worth $12,275,914. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.50. 217,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,683. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.34 and a 200 day moving average of $324.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.23.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

