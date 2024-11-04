PDS Planning Inc Acquires 34,019 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $28,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.52. 217,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

