Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Takes $221,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 755,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,226 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

ADP traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.95. 88,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.