Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.86. 55,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.