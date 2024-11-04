Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $457.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.39. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.63 and a 1 year high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

