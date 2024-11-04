Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $171.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

