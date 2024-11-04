ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 92,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 517,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $660.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.13.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 585,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

