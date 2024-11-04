Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.6% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,568,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 126,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $471.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.24.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

