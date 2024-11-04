Optas LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 22.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SAN opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

