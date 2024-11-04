Optas LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 263,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.35%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.