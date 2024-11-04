Optas LLC Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 49.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 329,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 40.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,808 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

3D Systems Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $3.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $452.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

