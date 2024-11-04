Optas LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

CTAS opened at $205.62 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

