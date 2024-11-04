Optas LLC Invests $251,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

