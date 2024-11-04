Optas LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Optas LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,906,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,068 shares of company stock worth $65,151,372 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $367.15 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $266.93 and a 12 month high of $374.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

