Opes Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $201.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.