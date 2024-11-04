Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $98,765,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

NVO stock opened at $111.94 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

