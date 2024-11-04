Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 39,885.7% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $1,107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $125.40 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $128.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

