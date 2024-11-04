Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 2.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,417,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $65.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.