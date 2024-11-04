Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 2.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,417,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $65.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
