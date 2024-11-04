Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XJH. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 200,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

BATS XJH opened at $41.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

