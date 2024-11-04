Opes Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 65,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

