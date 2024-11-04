Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $115.07 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.86.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

