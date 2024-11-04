OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) COO Sells $130,000.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,428. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in OneMain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in OneMain by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

