One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
One Stop Systems Price Performance
One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.28. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than One Stop Systems
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.