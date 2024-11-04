One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.28. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

About One Stop Systems

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,149,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,804.06. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

