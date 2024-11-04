Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

OPOF stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.