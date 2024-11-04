Old North State Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 3.2% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 801,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

