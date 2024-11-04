Old North State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.