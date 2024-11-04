Old North State Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $192.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

