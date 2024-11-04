Old North State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.8% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,112,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $212.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
