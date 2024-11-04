Old North State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.8% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,112,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $212.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.