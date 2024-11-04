Old North State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $238.59 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.15.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

