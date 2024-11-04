Oddity Tech (ODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. Oddity Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oddity Tech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ODD opened at $38.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.39.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
