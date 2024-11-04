Nyxoah (NYXH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 908.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. On average, analysts expect Nyxoah to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nyxoah Stock Performance
NYXH stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.45.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
