NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.930-3.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.93-3.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

NXPI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.90. 2,921,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,387. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $296.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

