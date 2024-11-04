Nvwm LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAVA opened at $64.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

