Nvwm LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $487.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.80 and its 200 day moving average is $469.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $360.30 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

