Nvwm LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $105.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $109.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

