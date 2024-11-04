Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Nuwellis to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($18.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.49) by ($9.36). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 232.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,716.60%. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis Stock Down 20.9 %

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUWE shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nuwellis

Nuwellis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.