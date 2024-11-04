NovelStem International (NSTM) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NovelStem International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s peers have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International Competitors 88 811 1393 55 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NovelStem International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.50%. Given NovelStem International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovelStem International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovelStem International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -0.25 NovelStem International Competitors $8.78 billion $125.13 million 6.28

NovelStem International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -25.06% -60.82% -0.94%

Summary

NovelStem International peers beat NovelStem International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

