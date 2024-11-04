Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

