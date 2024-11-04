Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 281.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NOC opened at $506.95 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

