Northeast Investment Management Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $187.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average of $180.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

