Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 744,067 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 325,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 219,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.22. 17,668,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,596,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.